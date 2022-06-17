11 home pieces designers can’t stop using

Seating

A go-to accent chair is a must for residential and commercial spaces. Montclair, New Jersey, designer Blanche Garcia says Blu Dot’s Puff Puff lounge chair ($1,195-$1,395, bludot.com), available in multiple fabrics and colors, is a recent favorite. “It’s sculptural with a stunning tomato-red velvet fabric, and for the price, it just can’t be beat,” she says. Whether paired with a neutral sofa or jazzed up with a vibrant throw pillow or two, the piece can be styled to appeal to minimalists and maximalists.

Rugs

An area rug can cozy up wooden floors, be layered above wall-to-wall carpeting or be used to create a distinct zone within a larger space. Boston-based designer Desiree Burns keeps coming back to West Elm’s jute boucle rug ($30-$1,099, westelm.com). “It’s great quality for the price point and goes with just about anything,” she says. “I’ve used it for ... coastal bedrooms [and] more contemporary living rooms, and it’s always a winner.”

And if you find yourself dealing with messes fairly often, there’s something for you, too. Christine Turknett Ho, a designer in Austin, says she is “obsessed” with Chilewich’s woven floor mats (from $130 depending on the style, chilewich.com) for the dining room. “They are super durable [to combat] any food spills, and the designs are timeless,” she says. “My favorite is the basket-weave woven floor mat, which I have in my own home in oyster, a neutral gray that plays so well with other colors.”

Accessories

Functional pieces such as glassware, towels and wastebaskets don’t have to be boring. Designers know that artful details are essential for finishing any room.

One way to add both style and comfort is by incorporating plush towels. Benjamin Johnston, a Houston-based designer, says RH’s ultrasoft Turkish towel collection (from $21, rh.com) is a go-to. “It’s that little touch of luxury that makes getting ready for your day all that much more enjoyable,” he says.

And the right glassware can make you want to throw a get-together as soon as possible. D.C.-area designer Shannon Claire Smith recommends the Lucia collection at Crate & Barrel ($14.95 each, crateandbarrel.com). “The pieces are a great price and are great everyday or elevated occasion glasses,” Smith says. “They can skew casual enough for a glass of wine on the patio or be set on a table for a formal dinner party.” They are available in four shapes: red wine, white wine, champagne flute and coupe.