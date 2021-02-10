Presidents Day 2021: What’s open, closed in and around Atlanta

Signed into law by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1879, President’s Day is meant to celebrate President George Washington’s birthday, which isn’t on Feb. 15, but Feb. 22.
This year, the holiday may look a little different as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but you may still want to use your day off — if you have the day off, that is — to run a few errands.
Before you do, though, you may want to double-check to see if you can visit your favorite retailers.
Check below to see what stores, schools and other places are open or closed on Presidents Day this year.
Retailers
Major retailers including JCPenney, Target, Sam’s Club, Walmart and The Home Depot and Petco will be open for sales, according to BlackFriday.com.
Banks
Most banks — closed
County schools
Clayton, DeKalb and Cobb county schools — closed; Gwinnett schools closed to students; teacher professional learning day.
City schools
Atlanta Public Schools — closed to students; teacher professional learning day
Government
DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett county offices— closed
Libraries
DeKalb and Fulton libraries — closed
Post offices
Post offices — closed
Transportation
Trains and buses will run on normal schedules.