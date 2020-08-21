Polish, German genealogy research guides published

“Pole Vaulting,” by Lisa Alzo, appears in the September-October issue of Family Tree Magazine. It’s on newsstands now or at familytreemagazine.com. Alzo covers the major Polish research websites, the Polish Genealogical Society of America and the Polish State Archives (szukajwarchiwach.pl). She details Jewish sources and border changes. The same magazine has an insert, “German Genealogy — Cheat Sheet,” which includes eight panels including a map, the various provinces then and now, a German alphabet guide and an example of records. She concludes with a long list of books, website, and organizations, useful for anyone just beginning or as a reminder to seasoned researchers.

Dating photographs using women’s fashions

The Georgia Archives’ virtual Lunch and Learn — at noon, September 11 — is on “Identifying Photographs from the 19th and 20th Centuries Using Women’s Fashions,” by Penny Cliff, Georgia Archives Education Specialist. It’s free and can be accessed via GeorgiaArchives.org, then “Visit” and then “Programs.” The photographs used will be from the Vanishing Georgia Collection, found online at the Georgia Archives. This collection is one of Georgia’s real treasures.