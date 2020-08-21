Polish, German genealogy research guides published

Good news for those looking for information on ancestors from Poland and Germany: New research guides have been published.
But remember that each nation has had major boundary changes in the 20th century. A large portion of Poland before 1918 was part of the Russian Empire, and a lot of today’s Poland was Germany up until 1945.
The “Polish Genealogy Research,” by noted expert Rosemary Chorzempa, is a new addition to the “At a Glance” series by the Genealogical Publishing Company (genealogical.com). It is a four-page laminated guide synthesizing what she knows about Polish research, including the latest websites and books.
“Pole Vaulting,” by Lisa Alzo, appears in the September-October issue of Family Tree Magazine. It’s on newsstands now or at familytreemagazine.com. Alzo covers the major Polish research websites, the Polish Genealogical Society of America and the Polish State Archives (szukajwarchiwach.pl). She details Jewish sources and border changes. The same magazine has an insert, “German Genealogy — Cheat Sheet,” which includes eight panels including a map, the various provinces then and now, a German alphabet guide and an example of records. She concludes with a long list of books, website, and organizations, useful for anyone just beginning or as a reminder to seasoned researchers.
Dating photographs using women’s fashions
The Georgia Archives’ virtual Lunch and Learn — at noon, September 11 — is on “Identifying Photographs from the 19th and 20th Centuries Using Women’s Fashions,” by Penny Cliff, Georgia Archives Education Specialist. It’s free and can be accessed via GeorgiaArchives.org, then “Visit” and then “Programs.” The photographs used will be from the Vanishing Georgia Collection, found online at the Georgia Archives. This collection is one of Georgia’s real treasures.
Roseland Cemetery
Roseland Cemetery, located in East Point at Cleveland Avenue and I-85, has the Roseland Cemetery Volunteers Association. It can be reached at P.O. Box 25, Newnan, Ga., 30263, or 770-304-2405. The group now have a Facebook page “Roseland Cemetery Atlanta, Georgia Group.” As a privately created cemetery with no endowment, it struggles for maintenance funds.
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031, or kenthomasongenealogy.com.