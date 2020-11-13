Plan your socially distanced Thanksgiving with Sprouts Farmers Market

“Sprouts' natural turkeys are raised with no antibiotics ever, and Sprouts' organic turkeys are free-range and fed a certified-organic diet on family-run farms,” he added.

While meat may usually be the star of the show, there are also vegan options to consider. Sprouts is also offering a 40 oz. Gardein Roast meal, which includes cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and a Take & Bake sourdough loaf. Party trays ranging $15.99 to $44.99 are also available.

To retrieve their orders, shoppers can opt to use Sprouts' delivery and curbside pickup options. They can also order prepared meals as a gift for friends and families who aren’t nearby to pick up at their local Sprouts store, which will come in handy for virtual gatherings.

While supplies last, customers can utilize Thanksgiving Day delivery, too. Shoppers can use their Sprouts account to place orders and link their Instacart Express Membership.