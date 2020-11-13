Plan your socially distanced Thanksgiving with Sprouts Farmers Market

While Thanksgiving plans will be much different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, some are still planning on cooking a meal for the holiday.
To make things easier for dinner planners, Sprouts Farmers Market has announced shoppers can reserve turkeys, holiday meats, prepared meals and party trays on the store’s website.
Now through Nov. 23 shoppers can reserve meals online or via text by sending “HOLIDAY” to 50392. Orders may be picked up until noon on Thanksgiving Day.
Among the items shoppers can preorder are holiday meats including natural turkey, spiral sliced ham and an uncured, sugar-free spiral sliced ham, each without antibiotics. There is also the option to buy a free-range organic turkey and USDA choice beef rib roast.
“Shoppers are particularly interested in the quality of the meats they’re preparing for their families this year,” Sprouts Chief Fresh Merchandising Officer Scott Neal said in a press release.
“Sprouts' natural turkeys are raised with no antibiotics ever, and Sprouts' organic turkeys are free-range and fed a certified-organic diet on family-run farms,” he added.
While meat may usually be the star of the show, there are also vegan options to consider. Sprouts is also offering a 40 oz. Gardein Roast meal, which includes cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and a Take & Bake sourdough loaf. Party trays ranging $15.99 to $44.99 are also available.
To retrieve their orders, shoppers can opt to use Sprouts' delivery and curbside pickup options. They can also order prepared meals as a gift for friends and families who aren’t nearby to pick up at their local Sprouts store, which will come in handy for virtual gatherings.
While supplies last, customers can utilize Thanksgiving Day delivery, too. Shoppers can use their Sprouts account to place orders and link their Instacart Express Membership.