Peach-pickin’ time in the Peach State.In a good year, Georgia produces some 130 million pounds of peaches. .Most of that comes from the huge orchards of three major growers in Crawford and Peach counties in mid-central Georgia. .Around mid-May, workers start fanning out into the sprawling orchards to handpick the peaches and then haul them to the growers’ nearby packinghouses.There, the fruits are washed, sorted, and then packed and shipped by the ton to markets all over the Eastern seaboard