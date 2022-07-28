Patricia Holbrook: Looking back to move forward

Not long ago, I recalled my conversation with Lottering while reading through the sixth chapter of the gospel of St. Mark. It is undoubtedly one of the most well-known passages of the New Testament, where we find two of Jesus’ most outstanding miracles in scriptures.

After a most extraordinary event, when the master fed 5,000 with five loaves and two fish, the Bible says that he “immediately made his disciples get into a boat a go ahead of him to the other side of Bethsaida, (…)” while he left for the mountain to pray.

While in the boat, the disciples encountered a massive storm. Jesus saw that his friends were struggling and afraid and therefore came to their rescue, walking on water. It was miracle number two in less than 24 hours. Instead of feeling relief, fear overtook the disciples and completely blinded them. They did not recognize the master. Ultimately, Jesus got into the boat, and the wind stopped.

The sentence in the chapter that follows the incident gives me pause: “(the disciples) were utterly astonished, for they had not gained any insight from the incident of the loaves, but their heart was hardened.”

It’s astonishing that the men following Jesus and witnessing his power for years had not gained any insight from the miracle that had just happened ashore, only hours before. Instead of anchoring their hearts on what Jesus had done in the past, they allowed fear to take over and became afraid.

Lottering is one example of a believer who conquered the impossible by focusing on God’s promises and his record of deliverance in the past instead of the storm that circled him. He overcame not because of his strength but because he kept his eyes on his master, believing there would be a purpose for his trial. He reminded his heart that the God who showed up numerous times in his past was the same who would walk him through the next chapter of his life victoriously.

May Lottering’s story of victory through persevering faith, contrasted with the disciples’ memory lapse, inspire us to remember to “look back to move forward,” lest we become defeated by our trials instead of sensitive to the voice who longs to bring purpose from every pain.

Patricia’s interview with Grant Lottering is available on her podcast and YouTube channels.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, blogger, podcaster and international speaker. Visit her website www.soaringwithHim.com. Subscribe to her podcast God-Sized Stories. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithhim.com