Oldest U.S. active park ranger retires at 100.The oldest active park ranger in the U.S. has retired, according to the National Park Service.Betty Reid Soskin has spent over 15 years at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California.Being a primary source in the sharing of that history – my history – and giving shape to a new national park has been exciting and fulfilling. It has proven to bring meaning to my final years, Betty Reid Soskin in a Park Service statement