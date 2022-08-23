Oldest people on Earth eat these 6 plant-based foods

Combined Shape Caption

Across the planet, five "Blue Zones" represent regions where people live the longest.Blue Zones host a variety of cuisines, such as Japanese, Costa Rica, Greek and Italian.Here are six foods to incorporate into your diet if you want to give living to 100 or older your best shot.Legumes such as lentils, beans and peas, Blue Zone diet guidelines suggest at least half a cup per day.Whole grains, In addition to providing carbs, grains like buckwheat, whole wheat and couscous provide up to 6 grams of protein per cup.Nuts and seeds, Touted by many as the staple Blue Zones snack, they also contain omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduceinflammation and reduce the risk of heart disease.Fish (in moderation), No more than 3 ounces about three time per week is typical in Blue Zones. Give sardines and anchovies a try, as they're not exposed to as many toxins as other fish.Dairy, usually from sheep and goats (in moderation), Full fat versions are preferred, as low fat options tends to have more additives.Occasional eggs, Typically eaten about four to six times per week in Blue Zones, eggs, which are packed with B vitamins and protein, are often accompanied by plant foods such as beans or included in soups