Offering Agape love to the homeless

God has put a burden in my heart for the homeless for several years, and our ministry had planned to start a women’s shelter program before the pandemic hit. Naturally, we had to postpone it, but we are now excited to have identified two facilities to partner with for what we have named the “Agape Shelter Program” starting this February.

“Agape” is one of several Greek words that translate as “love.”

The English language is very generic regarding the word. We use the same verb to denote our love for ice cream as we do for romantic or brotherly love, and therefore the depth of one “love” compared to another is naturally not carried out in the words we use to express it.

In contrast, the Greek language is very particular concerning words denoting feelings. Every time “Agape” appears in the original text of the New Testament, it refers to pure, selfless and sacrificial love that intentionally works toward another’s good.

As the highest form of love, “agape” is given as a choice, not out of attraction or duty. This type of love is beautifully described in the well-known words found in the thirteenth chapter of the first letter of the Apostle Paul to the Corinthian church:

“Love is patient; love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”

Agape Love and steadfast faith are the themes of a movie called “No Vacancy” released in May 2022 by Kingstone Studios and based on the true story of First Baptist Church Leesburg, in Florida. Led by senior pastor Cliff Lea, the church took extraordinary steps of faith during the 2008 recession to purchase a motel and turn it into a homeless shelter.

The recession had deeply impacted the church’s budget, creating a $200,000 deficit; therefore, the church committee suggested layoffs. Instead, the pastor believed God was calling them to spend close to a million dollars to buy and fix a broken-down motel to serve the community. The idea met significant opposition and challenges.

Watching the movie and talking to the producer, Art Ayris, has challenged me deeply, deepening my desire to serve the homeless in our city. Ayris is also on staff as one of the pastors at the church, so the story is personal and close to his heart.

There is undoubtedly great significance in serving and giving to the poorest people in the world in developing countries. But our churches should be challenged by First Baptist Leesburg’s example of sacrificial love to our neighboring communities.

The numbers do not lie. We do not have to fly overseas to extend God’s love to those who need it most. Showing this movie to your church may just be what propels its members to start a wave of Agape Love to sweep over your community.

Find out more at novacancymovie.com/. For the interview with Art Ayris, visit https://bit.ly/3ShE2bD.

To get involved in the Agape Homeless Ministry of Soaring with Him Ministries in Atlanta, visit: soaringwithhim.com/agape/

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, podcaster and international speaker. Website: www.soaringwithHim.com. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithhim.com