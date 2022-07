Combined Shape Caption

Odd ways potatoes are used and not eaten.Mashed potatoes, a good baked potato, or salty french fry is a classic take on the potato. .However, here are three uncommon uses to get the most of the starchy vegetable. .Rub Potato On Greenhouse Glass To Stop it Fogging Up.Use Potatoes To Remove Rust From Old Garden Tools.Use Potato Pieces to Grow More Potatoes