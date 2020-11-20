Nurses have highest prevalence of COVID-19 infection, study says

Twenty-five of the 40 infected health care workers were nurses while the lowest rates of infections came from staff in the intensive care unit. It’s possible that more consistent use of personal protective equipment, or PPE, led to the lower prevalence of infection among ICU workers.

Health care workers were more likely to test positive for COVID-19 if they reported caring for at least five patients who were speculated or confirmed to have the disease, along with workers who spent a greater amount of time in their patients’ rooms.

“We have all heard about how health care workers are the heroes on the frontlines of this pandemic, but we still don’t have solid answers about the risks to health care workers and who is most at risk,” associate professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at Rutgers School of Public Health and lead co-author Emily Barrett said in a statement. “The initial results show that at the beginning of the pandemic, the higher rate of infection observed in urban northern New Jersey areas, like Newark, was also reflected in the health care workers serving those communities.”

Lead co-author Daniel Horton, who is an assistant professor of pediatrics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and assistant professor of epidemiology at Rutgers School of Public Health, added “the baseline data reported have helped us to monitor the spread of infection and examine risk factors for transmission among health care workers and others.

“These findings and our ongoing follow-up of study participants have informed local strategies to protect the health care workforce, their families and their patients.”