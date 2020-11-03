Study: Weather alone has no significant effect on COVID-19 spread

Human behaviors in a general sense were reviewed and during the study, scientists didn’t try to form a link between how the weather may affect it. Researchers also adjusted their analyses at each scale so population differences didn’t distort the outcomes.

Results showed that temperature and humidity do not play a meaningful role in spreading the novel coronavirus. That means COVID-19′s transmission from one person to another depends virtually entirely on human behavior, regardless of whether it’s hot or cold outside.

The reason? Weather affects the environment that the coronavirus must survive in before infecting a new host. However, it affects human behavior, too. It’s human behavior that moves the virus from one host to another.

“The effect of weather is low and other features such as mobility have more impact than weather,” lead researcher Dev Niyogi, a professor at UT Austin’s Jackson School of Geosciences and Cockrell School of Engineering said in a statement. “In terms of relative importance, weather is one of the last parameters.”

However, data showed the obvious influence of human behavior and the huge impact of individual behaviors. Among the main contributing factors to the spread of COVID-19 were taking trips and spending time away from home, which had a relative importance of about 34% and 26% respectively. Population and urban density followed with a relative importance of about 23% and 13% respectively.

“We shouldn’t think of the problem as something driven by weather and climate,” said co-author Sajad Jamshidi, a research assistant at Purdue University, in a press release. “We should take personal precautions, be aware of the factors in urban exposure.”

