Nurse Sews Hundreds of Pillowcases For Sick Children.Phyllis Cayer from Rhode Island adores her community tremendously and is back in the headlines once again.She first broke headlines by jumping to the call of duty and hand sewing facemasks for free. A task that created such an online buzz two years ago, she received $10,000 worth of donations.She gave to her local food pantry. Phyllis has done another charitable act and has hand sewn 200 pillowcases for sick children at Hasbro Children’s Hospital