Nurse creates safe space for trafficking victims

Ohio nurse Esther Flores always wears a bandana on her head.Since 2015, the trained nurse has been on the streets of Columbus treating infected wounds, and offering food, clothes and condoms to people experiencing homelessness.She also helps victims and survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence through her nonprofit, 1DivineLine2Health.In addition to operating two safe houses, Flores runs a drop-in center where women and girls can eat a meal, clean clothes, a shower and rest.Flores said she helped 3,094 women in 2020, most of whom had been at one point trafficked, abused or sexually assaulted