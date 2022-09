Combined Shape Caption

Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond soccer club are joining the video game world.EA Sports announced the fictional team and characters will be part of FIFA 23 as of Sept. 30.Gamers will be able to choose manager Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, in career mode.You can also play as AFC Richmond, including as Jamie Tartt, played by Phil Dunster.You can also play as Roy Kent, portrayed by Brett Goldstein