Not all online family trees are created equal; beware of inaccuracies

If you come across a person with an error in his or her tree, Ancestry.com now has a way to leave a comment.

Hints can help you fill out the documentation on your own tree, one that you have researched. When accurate, these can save a lot of time. But it’s best to research the line yourself and add in the documents you know are correct and not wait for the automatic hints. Some hints can get you looking at a person you may not have discovered before and then you can research that hint to see if it’s a valid clue. Many times it is.

Moral of the story: Be careful, understand research, and don’t look for a quick fix when it comes to gathering information.

Genealogy gift giving

Looking for a holiday gift for your favorite genealogist? How about DNA tests, a genealogy book, or a subscription to a genealogy magazine. Giving a membership to a genealogical society is also good. You could give a family heirloom or a scan of a family picture.

Cemetery visits

Visit a family cemetery or family cemetery plot during the holidays, in person, or virtually, to help younger family members connect to their ancestors. You could add the family plot or cemetery to Find a Grave and other sites.

