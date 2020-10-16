Nic Stone’s new sequel “Dear, Justyce” takes on juvenile justice system

A: Justyce is high-achieving. He is doing his very best. He excelled in school. He’s good at the stuff white people tell us we should be good at, but a lot of kids are not. So, two of my mentees, both boys, about 16 at the time, sent me this set of text messages that were like, “We loved ‘Dear, Martin,’ but like, how about writing something about us? Like, tell our story. We want to hear more about, you know, a kid who has a life like ours.” It was that, and my editor basically being like, “I would love to know more about Quan.” And that’s where “De

Nic Stone's YA novels have been best sellers, as they tackle issues of racism, sexuality, gender identity and juvenile justice. Credit: Nic Stone Credit: Nic Stone

ar, Justyce,” came from. This was definitely not planned.

Q: You’ve written about police killings of unarmed black kids, yet in the afterward of “Dear, Justyce,” you said this was the most difficult book you’ve written. Why so?

A: So many of these circumstances surrounding these kids who wind up locked up are just intensely unfair, and it makes me so angry. And so all those stories in “Dear, Justyce” are pulled from kids that I’ve met in detention centers. I didn’t make any of them up. The number of kids I have met who are locked up because they missed too many days of school. And you’re like, “Oh, why were you missing school?” “My mom was sick, and I had to take care of my little brother.” You can’t go into a school and say, ‘Sorry, I couldn’t come to school. Sorry, I wasn’t here the past two weeks, because my mom has to work, and we don’t have a babysitter for my brother, and she can’t put him in daycare.’ You can’t say that to a teacher, because then they call DFCS [the Division of Family & Children Services], and you get pulled out of your home.

I met a kid in a Bay Area detention center, and he’s in because he was committing robberies. But then after I talked to him, I find out that when he was five and six years old, his parents were both locked up. When he was five years old, his parents were boosting him through the window so he could open a house so they could come in and rob it. ... I just, I really want I want people to feel what I was feeling. It like tears at your heart, I hope. Because that’s certainly what it did to mine.

Q: How did you get to interview these kids? What kind of access did you get?

A: I’m writing books about African American children dealing with some ugly things; sometimes I get invited into these spaces. And you know, when I get invited, I say, “Yes.” Last week, I did a virtual visit with four different centers, and each center had a classroom with a group of kids in it. Two had cameras off, but with the others, I was able to see one was boys; the other was all girls. And they were so excited. They had so many questions, right? And it’s like, people are so quick to write these kids off, just because they’re not doing what you think they should be doing.

"Dear, Justyce," is a sequel to author Nic Stone's New York Times bestselling YA novel, "Dear, Martin.' Credit: Nigel Livingstone Credit: Nigel Livingstone

Q: While he’s incarcerated, Quan starts reading the journals of his childhood friend, Justyce. The journals are a series of contemporary letters Justyce wrote to the memory of the late Martin Luther King, Jr., while Justyce himself was incarcerated. But soon, Quan is reading “Native Son” and “Invisible” Man. Talk about that segue into classic Black literature.

A: Part of this is me trying to subliminally put the message out into the world that representation matters. Because the things that I was exposed to at Spelman are wildly different than the things that I was exposed to at my high school in Norcross. I was in all the gifted and honors classes, and there were no Black kids in my classes. And we were reading, and the Black people I saw were like Tom Robinson from To Kill a Mockingbird and Jim from Huck Finn. That was 17 years ago. Then I went to Spelman and started reading Toni Morrison…and Alice Walker and Zora Neale Hurston…Ralph Ellison, Richard right and all of these Black literary giants and seeing what they were able to do with words was revolutionary for me. And so I think it’s important to see yourself reflected not only as a character in a text, but also as the person writing the text.

Q: Quan goes from having almost no one who seems to care for him to finding people, one by one, who take the time to see his circumstances and the good in him. When you interview kids, have they told you about someone who did make that difference for them?

A: The kids that were locked up? No. But I had a young lady that I met at Vanderbilt University; she was working on her master’s degree in ethics. ... And, she told me that her life has been more like Quan’s. Her parents were locked up. She was being raised by a grandfather. And she’s loosely who Liberty [a character in the book who helps Quan] was based on.

But she was talking about a mentor that stepped in when she was really messing up. And that mentor made literally made all the difference. This is one of those people who was like, ‘This is a person who was not going to let me fail. I wasn’t allowed to fail.’ So even having somebody [who says], you can do this. I’m not going to accept less than your absolute best... We all need to know that people see good in us. I don’t think it’s possible to function as a human being without knowing that there is somebody who sees good in you.