New research shows too much coffee can harm brain health

“Accounting for all possible permutations, we consistently found that higher coffee consumption was significantly associated with reduced brain volume — essentially, drinking more than six cups of coffee a day may be putting you at risk of brain diseases such as dementia and stroke.”

A stroke occurs when part of the brain’s blood supply is halted or limited. That prevents it from getting oxygen and nutrients.

Dementia occurs when memory, thinking and social abilities are reduced severely enough to affect daily life. It generally involves memory loss and has different causes.

Despite the study’s results, coffee doesn’t have to be removed from your life altogether.

Professor Elina Hyppönen, senior investigator and Director of the University of South Australia’s Australian Centre for Precision Health, said balance is key.

“Typical daily coffee consumption is somewhere between one and two standard cups of coffee. Of course, while unit measures can vary, a couple of cups of coffee a day is generally fine,” she said. “However, if you’re finding that your coffee consumption is heading up toward more than six cups a day, it’s about time you rethink your next drink.”