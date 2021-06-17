Study shows why relying on coffee may not help when sleep-deprived

Psychology associate professor Kimberly Fenn led a Sleep and Learning Lab research team. They evaluated the effectiveness of caffeine in counteracting sleep deprivation’s negative cognition effects. Researchers asked over 275 participants to complete a simple attention task and a more challenging “placekeeping” task. The latter required participants to complete tasks in a certain order without missing or repeating steps.

“We found that sleep deprivation impaired performance on both types of tasks and that having caffeine helped people successfully achieve the easier task. However, it had little effect on performance on the placekeeping task for most participants,” Fenn said in a press release. “Caffeine may improve the ability to stay awake and attend to a task, but it doesn’t do much to prevent the sort of procedural errors that can cause things like medical mistakes and car accidents.”