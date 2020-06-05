Camping may be fun, but not everyone is cut out for roughing it. Some folks need a little more waiting for them after a long day of adventures than a sleeping bag and a flimsy tent. Here are five ways to experience the nature of the Smoky Mountains without pitching a tent yourself.

Falling Water Adventure Resort

10345 U.S. 19/74, Bryson City, N.C. 800-451-9972. fallingwatersresort.com

Those who aren't afraid to get their feet wet during the day (but prefer a cozy bed at night) will find an apt home away from home in Falling Water Adventure Resort, a North Carolina getaway that offers affordable yurt rentals to accommodate its sporty clientele. Activities at the resort include river rafting, canopy tours and zip lines, and visitors who choose to stay in the yurts can also enjoy amenities like fresh linens, a private fridge, and individual coffee maker. Those who stay will still get a taste of the campsite life — picnic tables, a shared bath house, and charcoal grills ensure that guests can still get their fix of the outdoors.

Camp LeConte

1739 E. Parkway, Gatlinburg, Tenn. 865-436-8831. campleconte.com

The campsites at this East Tennessee getaway run the gamut from standard piece of land to luxury treehouse, offering a distinct experience for outdoorsy types of all ranges. Those who opt for the most decked-out digs will find themselves sleeping in the open air among the tree tops and enjoying a covered patio, full private bathroom, and a beautiful view of Mount LeConte. Free board game rental ensures you'll have plenty to do when you unplug, while free Wi-Fi ensures you'll have access to the outside world when and if you need it, too.

Asheville Glamping

Various sites. 828-450-9745. ashevilleglamping.com

There's a pretty long list of reasons to visit Asheville, N.C. The restaurants are incredible, breweries abound, and unique, friendly small businesses thrive in this laid-back mountain town. But one of the best things about Asheville is its proximity to nature. Within minutes, visitors can go from the downtown experience to a rustic mountain cabin, making this the ideal destination for groups with mixed intentions. Asheville Glamping offers accommodations that range from vintage Airstreams to mini yurts and picturesque domes. Each site offers an array of amenities, and those looking for comfortable, rustic sleeping arrangements will likely find something that suits them.

The Yurts at Sky Ridge

200 Sky Ridge Drive, Bryson City, N.C. 704-701-5696. skyridgeyurts.com

Most campers don't take vacations with the intention of sitting inside and watching television, but The Yurt at Sky Ridge folks aren't taking any chances: flat screen TVs, walk-in showers, kitchen appliances are among the amenities offered in these structures — and that's not taking into account the killer views.

Under Canvas Smoky Mountains

1015 Laurel Lick Rd, Pigeon Forge, Tenn. 888-496-1148. undercanvas.com

Located 10 miles from Gatlinburg, Tenn., Under Canvas has luxury tent options. Tent sizes range to accommodate groups of 2-4 adults. There are also on-site activities and dining, daily housekeeping, USB battery packs and organic bath products.