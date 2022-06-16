Combined Shape Caption

Netflix greenlights ‘Squid Game’ reality show , with $4.56 million cash prize.Netflix plans to make a reality show called 'Squid Game: The Challenge.' .456 contestants will compete in games inspired by Netflix's most-watched show of all time.456 contestants will compete in games inspired by Netflix's most-watched show of all time.Netflix will offer a $4.56 million reward.The streamer says that is the biggest cash prize ever for a reality TV series.'Squid Game' took the world by storm with director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment, Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of unscripted and documentary series, via statement.The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed, Netflix, via blog.CNBC reports filming is set to take place in the U.K.There will be 10 episodes.A second season of 'Squid Game' is also in the works at Netflix