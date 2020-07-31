Zac Brown Band releases new song from quarantine, ‘You and Islands'

“This unprecedented time at home has given us the opportunity to write and share new music with our fans. As we continue to navigate through this together, we hope our music can bring you a little bit of positivity and transport you to a different time and place – even if just for a few minutes,” Brown said.

In early July, the band hosted the “4th With the Family” livestream performance, which raised more than $1.4 million for Brown’s Camp Southern Ground in Fayetteville.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.