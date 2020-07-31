Zac Brown Band releases new song from quarantine, ‘You and Islands'

The Zac Brown Band made good use of quarantine time by writing and recording a new song, “You and Islands.”
The song, co-written by Brown, Ben Simonetti and Adam James, aims for a shot of optimism with its breezy reminiscence of time spent on an island coupled with the band’s trademark harmonies.
“You and Islands” is independently released via Home Grown Music on all digital platforms. Click here to stream or download.
Earlier this summer, Atlanta’s ZBB released “The Man Who Loves You the Most,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart.
“This unprecedented time at home has given us the opportunity to write and share new music with our fans. As we continue to navigate through this together, we hope our music can bring you a little bit of positivity and transport you to a different time and place – even if just for a few minutes,” Brown said.
In early July, the band hosted the “4th With the Family” livestream performance, which raised more than $1.4 million for Brown’s Camp Southern Ground in Fayetteville.