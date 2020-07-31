X

Zac Brown Band releases new song from quarantine, ‘You and Islands'

Zac Brown and his band have written a new song during quarantine.
Zac Brown and his band have written a new song during quarantine.

Credit: Andy Sapp

Credit: Andy Sapp

Atlanta Music Scene | 9 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Zac Brown Band made good use of quarantine time by writing and recording a new song, “You and Islands.”

The song, co-written by Brown, Ben Simonetti and Adam James, aims for a shot of optimism with its breezy reminiscence of time spent on an island coupled with the band’s trademark harmonies.

“You and Islands” is independently released via Home Grown Music on all digital platforms. Click here to stream or download.

Earlier this summer, Atlanta’s ZBB released “The Man Who Loves You the Most,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart.

“This unprecedented time at home has given us the opportunity to write and share new music with our fans. As we continue to navigate through this together, we hope our music can bring you a little bit of positivity and transport you to a different time and place – even if just for a few minutes,” Brown said.

In early July, the band hosted the “4th With the Family” livestream performance, which raised more than $1.4 million for Brown’s Camp Southern Ground in Fayetteville.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.