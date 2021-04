The 23-track collection featuring the Atlanta rapper highlights the artists on his Young Stoner Life Records - including fellow Atlantans Gunna, Yak Gotti, Lil Duke and Lil Keed - while also including Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean and NAV, among others.

“Slime Language 2” earned 113,000 equivalent album units, mostly through streaming, according to Billboard.