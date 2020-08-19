Widespread Panic founding drummer Todd Nance dies at 57

Todd Nance died early Wednesday morning in Athens, according to a statement from his family, after “sudden and unexpectedly severe complications of a chronic illness.” Nance was 57.

The beat keeper for the jam rockers, a native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, met future Widespread Panic bandmate Michael Houser in the late-‘70s while in high school. After moving to Atlanta in the early-‘80s, Nance was contacted by Houser to join a band with Houser’s University of Georgia dorm-mate, John Bell, as well as bassist Dave Schools. The first show as Widespread Panic with Nance on drums took place at a charity event in Athens in 1986.