Usher unveils new song, video for ‘Bad Habits’

The cover of Usher's new single, "Bad Habits."
Credit: HANDOUT

Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A new single and video from Usher finds the Atlanta-based artist in prime, smooth form.

“Bad Habits,” which will be on Usher’s upcoming ninth studio album, is the third single in recent months, following the No. 1 R&B hit, “Don’t Waste My Time” and the emotionally raw, “I Cry.”

In both video (directed by Chris Robinson) and song, Usher begs for forgiveness about his wandering eye, utilizing his creamy voice and fluid dance moves.

It’s a busy week for Usher, who recently announced his 2021 residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Tickets for his shows, which kick off in July, are available now via www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas or, if you happen to be in the neighborhood, at the venue box office.

