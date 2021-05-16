‘The Stadium Tour’ with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett moves to 2022 with Atlanta kickoff

The rock ‘n’ roll circus dubbed “The Stadium Tour” is hopping to next year with a kickoff set for Atlanta’s Truist Park on June 16, 2022.
Toplined by a Motley Crue reunion, the 30-date tour also spotlights Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
In a statement on Motley Crue’s Instagram page, the artists collectively announced that moving the tour – which was originally booked for summer 2020 and rescheduled to 2021 – was “the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets.”
All previously purchased tickets will be honored.
