‘The Stadium Tour’ with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett moves to 2022 with Atlanta kickoff

Toplined by a Motley Crue reunion, the 30-date tour also spotlights Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

In a statement on Motley Crue’s Instagram page, the artists collectively announced that moving the tour – which was originally booked for summer 2020 and rescheduled to 2021 – was “the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets.”