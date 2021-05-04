ajc logo
The Monkees say farewell on a fall tour that will play Atlanta

Atlanta Music Scene | 16 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz will bid adieu to The Monkees with a farewell tour this fall that will end where the band’s career began – in Los Angeles.

The tour kicks off Sept. 11 in Seattle and will hit Atlanta Symphony Hall Oct. 8 as part of its three-month run.

A pre-sale for tickets begins at 10 a.m. May 6, with the general public onsale at 10 a.m. May 7, both via ticketmaster.com.

The “Monkees Farewell Tour” will commemorate 55 years of “Monkeemania” with a career-spanning setlist expected to include “I’m a Believer,” “Last Train to Clarksville” and “Pleasant Valley Sunday.” The shows will also spotlight other songs from their ’60s-era TV series, such as “The Girl I Knew Somewhere” and “For Pete’s Sake,” as well as songs from their most recent studio album, 2016′s “Good Times!”

In 1996, the original foursome – Nesmith, Dolenz, Peter Tork and Davy Jones – reunited for the album, “Justus” and TV special, “Hey, Hey, It’s the Monkees.” Jones died of a heart attack in 2012, while Tork passed away in 2019 after a decade-long battle with cancer.

THE MONKEES FAREWELL TOUR

September

11 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

14 Sacramento, CA The Crest Theatre

15 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

17 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center

18 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

19 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

24 Dallas, TX The Majestic Theatre

25 San Antonio, TX The Tobin Center For Performing Arts

28 The Woodlands, TX Dosey Doe

29 The Woodlands, TX Dosey Doe

October

2 Chattanooga, TN Trivoli Theatre

6 Birmingham, AL Iron City

7 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

8 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall

10 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

12 Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse

13 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

15 Biloxi, MS IP Casino Resort & Spa

16 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

19 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center

20 Tarrytown, NY Tarrytown Music Hall

22 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center

23 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall

24 New York, NY Town Hall

26 Burlington, VT Flynn Center For The Performing Arts

28 Huntington, NY The Paramount

29 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

30 Medford, MA Chevalier Theatre

November

1 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre

2 Detroit, MI Masonic Cathedral Theatre

6 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

9 Saint Charles, MO Family Arena

10 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

14 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

