The Monkees say farewell on a fall tour that will play Atlanta

Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz will bid adieu to The Monkees with a farewell tour this fall that will end where the band’s career began – in Los Angeles.
The tour kicks off Sept. 11 in Seattle and will hit Atlanta Symphony Hall Oct. 8 as part of its three-month run.
A pre-sale for tickets begins at 10 a.m. May 6, with the general public onsale at 10 a.m. May 7, both via ticketmaster.com.
The “Monkees Farewell Tour” will commemorate 55 years of “Monkeemania” with a career-spanning setlist expected to include “I’m a Believer,” “Last Train to Clarksville” and “Pleasant Valley Sunday.” The shows will also spotlight other songs from their ’60s-era TV series, such as “The Girl I Knew Somewhere” and “For Pete’s Sake,” as well as songs from their most recent studio album, 2016′s “Good Times!”
In 1996, the original foursome – Nesmith, Dolenz, Peter Tork and Davy Jones – reunited for the album, “Justus” and TV special, “Hey, Hey, It’s the Monkees.” Jones died of a heart attack in 2012, while Tork passed away in 2019 after a decade-long battle with cancer.
THE MONKEES FAREWELL TOUR
September
11 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
14 Sacramento, CA The Crest Theatre
15 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic
17 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center
18 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia
19 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
24 Dallas, TX The Majestic Theatre
25 San Antonio, TX The Tobin Center For Performing Arts
28 The Woodlands, TX Dosey Doe
29 The Woodlands, TX Dosey Doe
October
2 Chattanooga, TN Trivoli Theatre
6 Birmingham, AL Iron City
7 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre
8 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall
10 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
12 Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse
13 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
15 Biloxi, MS IP Casino Resort & Spa
16 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
19 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center
20 Tarrytown, NY Tarrytown Music Hall
22 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center
23 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall
24 New York, NY Town Hall
26 Burlington, VT Flynn Center For The Performing Arts
28 Huntington, NY The Paramount
29 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
30 Medford, MA Chevalier Theatre
November
1 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre
2 Detroit, MI Masonic Cathedral Theatre
6 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
9 Saint Charles, MO Family Arena
10 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
14 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre