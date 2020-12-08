X

‘The Best of Broadway’ to air on NBC; Kenny Leon tapped as senior resident director for Roundabout Theatre Company

Patti LaBelle is among the performers on the Dec. 10 "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway," airing on NBC.
Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Broadway fans missing their musical showstoppers will at least get to watch some performances on TV.

Tina Fey hosts “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway” at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 on NBC.

The event – which benefits Broadway Cares – will feature performances from popular fare including “Jersey Boys,” “Chicago,” “Rent,” “Jagged Little Pill,” Fey’s own “Mean Girls” and the upcoming “Diana: The Musical.” Other performances will come from Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge and Patti LaBelle. The cast of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is set to make an appearance, as well as Josh Groban, Kristen Bell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Vanessa Williams, John Stamos, Blair Underwood and more.

During the telecast, donations will be solicited for Broadway Cares (broadwaycares.org), the organization that aids those in the Broadway community with medication, health care, groceries and emergency financial assistance.

Director Kenny Leon attends Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" in New York in January 2020. Leon is the new senior resident director for Roundabout Theatre Company. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Credit: Sipa USA via AP

In other theater news, Atlanta’s Kenny Leon has joined the Roundabout Theatre Company in New York as senior resident director. Leon recently directed the company’s production of “A Soldier’s Play,” which is nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Director and Best Revival.

Leon is expected to participate in the Roundabout’s selection of plays and musicals, as well as help develop the careers of fledging BIPOC directors (Black, Indigenous and People of Color).

Leon, who won a Tony in 2014 for directing “A Raisin in the Sun,” is the co-founder of the August Wilson Monologues Competition as well as the Artistic Director Emeritus of Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company in Atlanta.

