‘The Best of Broadway’ to air on NBC; Kenny Leon tapped as senior resident director for Roundabout Theatre Company

In other theater news, Atlanta’s Kenny Leon has joined the Roundabout Theatre Company in New York as senior resident director. Leon recently directed the company’s production of “A Soldier’s Play,” which is nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Director and Best Revival.

Leon is expected to participate in the Roundabout’s selection of plays and musicals, as well as help develop the careers of fledging BIPOC directors (Black, Indigenous and People of Color).

Leon, who won a Tony in 2014 for directing “A Raisin in the Sun,” is the co-founder of the August Wilson Monologues Competition as well as the Artistic Director Emeritus of Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company in Atlanta.

