Kenny Leon earns Tony Award nomination for ‘A Soldier’s Play'

The musicals featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette and Tina Turner, respectively, will face off with “Moulin Rouge!” for best musical, as will their books written by Diablo Cody, Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, and John Logan, respectively.

Adrienne Warren, who landed a Laurence Olivier Award nomination in 2019 for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the meaty musical, is nominated for a Tony for best actress in a leading role in a musical for the Turner production. She’s joined by Elizabeth Stanley (“Jagged Little Pill”) and Karen Olivo (“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”).

The 2019/2020 eligibility season began April 26, 2019 and ended Feb. 19, 2020, shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. As previously announced, the 74th annual ceremony will take place digitally later this year.

Last week, the Broadway League announced that the ongoing pandemic has forced the 41 theaters in New York to remain dark at least through May 30, which would mark 444 days of closure.

Here are the nominations for the 2020 American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards

Best Play

Grand Horizons

The Inheritance

Sea Wall/A Life

Slave Play

The Sound Inside

Best Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

A Soldier’s Play

Best Book of a Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Diablo Cody

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

John Logan

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

A Christmas Carol

Music: Christopher Nightingale

The Inheritance

Music: Paul Englishby

The Rose Tattoo

Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

Slave Play

Music: Lindsay Jones

The Sound Inside

Music: Daniel Kluger

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, Linda Vista Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

**From The Tony Awards Rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill Adrienne Warren, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons Chalia La Tour, Slave Play Annie McNamara, Slave Play Lois Smith, The Inheritance Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical Daniel J. Watts, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play Clint Ramos, Slave Play

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, Slave Play Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play Bob Crowley, The Inheritance Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill Mark Thompson, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play Jon Clark, The Inheritance Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol Lindsay Jones, Slave Play Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical Nevin Steinberg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, The Sound Inside Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal Robert O’Hara, Slave Play

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical Anthony Van Laast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Ethan Popp, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Tony Nominations by Production

Jagged Little Pill - 15

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 14

Slave Play - 12

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - 12

The Inheritance - 11

A Soldier’s Play - 7

The Sound Inside - 6

A Christmas Carol - 5

Betrayal - 4

Sea Wall/A Life - 4

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune - 2

Grand Horizons - 2

Linda Vista - 2

The Rose Tattoo - 2

My Name is Lucy Barton – 1