Kenny Leon earns Tony Award nomination for ‘A Soldier’s Play'

Despite a shortened theater season, the Tony Awards will be presented this year – virtually, of course.
On Thursday, nominations for the 74th annual ceremony were announced, with pop-based musical “Jagged Little Pill” leading the pack with 15, followed by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” with 14 and “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” nabbing 12.
Atlanta’s Kenny Leon also scored a nomination for best direction of a play for “A Soldier’s Play,” which earned seven nods overall, including best revival of a play, best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play (Blair Underwood) and best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play (David Alan Grier).
Leon was previously nominated in 2010 for directing “Fences” and won the best direction of a play Tony in 2014 for a revival of “A Raisin in the Sun.”
Credit: Sipa USA via AP
The musicals featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette and Tina Turner, respectively, will face off with “Moulin Rouge!” for best musical, as will their books written by Diablo Cody, Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, and John Logan, respectively.
Adrienne Warren, who landed a Laurence Olivier Award nomination in 2019 for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the meaty musical, is nominated for a Tony for best actress in a leading role in a musical for the Turner production. She’s joined by Elizabeth Stanley (“Jagged Little Pill”) and Karen Olivo (“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”).
The 2019/2020 eligibility season began April 26, 2019 and ended Feb. 19, 2020, shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. As previously announced, the 74th annual ceremony will take place digitally later this year.
Last week, the Broadway League announced that the ongoing pandemic has forced the 41 theaters in New York to remain dark at least through May 30, which would mark 444 days of closure.
Here are the nominations for the 2020 American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards
Best Play
Grand Horizons
The Inheritance
Sea Wall/A Life
Slave Play
The Sound Inside
Best Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Revival of a Play
Betrayal
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
A Soldier’s Play
Best Book of a Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Diablo Cody
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
John Logan
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
A Christmas Carol
Music: Christopher Nightingale
The Inheritance
Music: Paul Englishby
The Rose Tattoo
Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb
Slave Play
Music: Lindsay Jones
The Sound Inside
Music: Daniel Kluger
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Ian Barford, Linda Vista Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
**From The Tony Awards Rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill Adrienne Warren, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons Chalia La Tour, Slave Play Annie McNamara, Slave Play Lois Smith, The Inheritance Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical Daniel J. Watts, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play Clint Ramos, Slave Play
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, Slave Play Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play Bob Crowley, The Inheritance Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill Mark Thompson, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play Jon Clark, The Inheritance Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bruno Poet, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol Lindsay Jones, Slave Play Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical Nevin Steinberg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Direction of a Play
David Cromer, The Sound Inside Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal Robert O’Hara, Slave Play
Best Direction of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical Anthony Van Laast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Ethan Popp, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
* * *
Tony Nominations by Production
Jagged Little Pill - 15
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 14
Slave Play - 12
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - 12
The Inheritance - 11
A Soldier’s Play - 7
The Sound Inside - 6
A Christmas Carol - 5
Betrayal - 4
Sea Wall/A Life - 4
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune - 2
Grand Horizons - 2
Linda Vista - 2
The Rose Tattoo - 2
My Name is Lucy Barton – 1