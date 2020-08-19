The Allman Brothers Band to release rare recordings, including Duane Allman’s final concert

The show, recorded at the Warner Theatre in Erie, Pennsylvania, has long been a favorite of the band, which at the time consisted of Gregg Allman, Jaimoe, Butch Trucks, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge and Marc Quinones.

The two-CD recording is based on a “meticulously crafted setlist” from Haynes, with input from the other band members. The ABB tour that year primarily played amphitheaters and festivals, and this was a rare “evening with” show featuring two sets with an intermission.