The Allman Brothers Band to release rare recordings, including Duane Allman’s final concert

The Allman Brothers Band will allow fans to hear “The Best Show You Never Heard” with the Oct. 16 release of a 2005 concert.
The show, recorded at the Warner Theatre in Erie, Pennsylvania, has long been a favorite of the band, which at the time consisted of Gregg Allman, Jaimoe, Butch Trucks, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge and Marc Quinones.
The two-CD recording is based on a “meticulously crafted setlist” from Haynes, with input from the other band members. The ABB tour that year primarily played amphitheaters and festivals, and this was a rare “evening with” show featuring two sets with an intermission.
In addition to familiar tracks “Midnight Rider,” “Statesboro Blues” and “Melissa,” the ABB also worked in new covers of “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” with Trucks’ wife, Susan Tedeschi, guesting on vocals).
Also coming Oct. 16 is “The Final Note,” an unearthed recording of Duane Allman’s final show from Oct. 17, 1971 at Painters Mill Music Fair in Maryland. The concert happened to be recorded by a young music journalist who was there to interview Gregg Allman after the show and, since he had a new cassette recorder with an internal microphone, decided to try it out to record the concert. It was just 12 days after that show that Duane died in a motorcycle accident.
The package also includes never-before-published photos from that night's show, extensive liner notes from ABB archivist John Lynskey and a photo of the actual cassette used for the recording.
Here are the track listings for “The Best Show You’ve Never Heard” and “The Final Note.”
“The Best Show You’ve Never Heard”
Disc 1
- Mountain Jam
- Statesboro Blues
- Firing Line
- Good Morning Little School Girl
- Midnight Rider
- The High Cost of Low Loving
- Trouble No More
- Mountain Jam (Reprise)
- Melissa
- The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
- Don't Keep Me Wonderin'
Disc 2
- Into the Mystic
- Dreams
- Leave My Blues At Home
- Jabuma
- Leave My Blues At Home (Reprise)
- Don't Think Twice, It's All Right (featuring Susan Tedeschi)
- Jessica
- One Way Out
“The Final Note” (October 17, 1971)
--Statesboro Blues
--Trouble No More
--Don't Keep Me Wondering
--One Way Out
--In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed
--Hot 'lanta
--Whipping Post