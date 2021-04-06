X

Tedeschi Trucks Band moves ‘Wheels of Soul’ tour, including Atlanta date, to 2022

The Tedeschi Trucks Band has moved its "Wheels of Soul" tour to 2022. Photo: Shervin Lainez
The Tedeschi Trucks Band has moved its "Wheels of Soul" tour to 2022. Photo: Shervin Lainez

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Tedeschi Trucks Band has decided to move its “Wheels of Soul” tour to 2022.

Citing the continued uncertainty relating to safe venue capacities and local regulations, the sixth installment of the annual tour – already bumped from 2020 to this year – will commence in June 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The band’s previously scheduled double at the Fox Theatre in July have been whittled to one show, July 15, 2022, at the venue.

Tickets will be honored for all rescheduled shows, or refunds are available at point of purchase.

One other change: Los Lobos replaces St. Paul & The Broken Bones as guests on the tour, which will also feature TTB keyboardist Gabe Dixon and his trio.

