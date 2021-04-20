ajc logo
Styx, Collective Soul tour will reopen Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in June

Styx and Collective Soul will co-headline a handful of concerts this summer.
Credit: Rick Diamond/Lee Clower

Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The first-ever multiple city tour for Styx and Collective Soul will play Atlanta almost exactly a year since originally scheduled – and so far is the first show to return to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

The bands will play the Alpharetta venue at 7:30 p.m. June 18 in a half-capacity setup (about 6,800 tickets); face coverings will be encouraged, according to the bands’ management.

A Live Nation pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. April 22; tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. April 23. Tickets can be purchased via livenation.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

The date will be a homecoming show for Atlanta’s Collective Soul, who will join Styx for six other concerts through June, with more expected to be announced.

Styx, meanwhile, has a trio of its own dates set for The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas in September.

DATE CITY VENUE

With Collective Soul:

Wed 6/16 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre (STYX only; on sale April 30)

Fri 6/18 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (on sale April 23)

Sat 6/19 Southaven, MS Landers Center (on sale April 23)

Sun 6/20 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheatre (on sale April 30)

Thu 6/24 Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre (on sale April 23)

Fri 6/25 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre (on sale April 23)

Sat 6/26 Camdenton, MO Lake Ozarks Amphitheater (on sale April 23)

Sun 6/27 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre (on sale April 23)

Fri 9/24 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre (STYX only; on sale April 23)

Sat 9/25 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre (STYX only; SOLD OUT)

Sun 9/26 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre (STYX only; SOLD OUT)

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

