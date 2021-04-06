Smith’s Olde Bar reopens in mid-April with renovated Music Room

Tickets to all shows can be purchased via freshtix.com.

Among the renovations made during the venue’s year-plus music shutdown due to the pandemic are updates to lighting fixtures, bar equipment, bathrooms, hallways, wallpaper/paint, stairs and the green rooms.

Atlanta's Smith's Olde Bar will reopen for music in April 2021 after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic. Renovations were made during the shutdown. Credit: Courtesy Smith's Olde Bar Credit: Courtesy Smith's Olde Bar

Inside the Music Room, carpet has been replaced by the 100-year-old original hard pine flooring and the original exposed brick is on view. Venue owners also “floated” the stage - separating the top part from the bottom to assist with vibration and equate to a better sound experience.

