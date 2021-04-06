Smith’s Olde Bar reopens in mid-April with renovated Music Room

Smith’s Olde Bar will ease into reopening this month with a handful of concerts.
Alabama singer-songwriter Bob Marston and Georgia’s Cody Bolden are first on the docket with a show in the Atlanta Room at 7 p.m. April 18 (tickets are $10).
At 9 p.m. April 30, The Ladies of …Featuring James Hall, as well as Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts and West End Motel will play the newly renovated Music Room (tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show).
May brings Ricky Gunn with Sam Koon and Dana King (9 p.m. May 7) to the Atlanta Room and The Night Howlers with Edgewood Heavy to the Music Room (9 p.m. May 8).
Tickets to all shows can be purchased via freshtix.com.
Among the renovations made during the venue’s year-plus music shutdown due to the pandemic are updates to lighting fixtures, bar equipment, bathrooms, hallways, wallpaper/paint, stairs and the green rooms.
Credit: Courtesy Smith's Olde Bar
Inside the Music Room, carpet has been replaced by the 100-year-old original hard pine flooring and the original exposed brick is on view. Venue owners also “floated” the stage - separating the top part from the bottom to assist with vibration and equate to a better sound experience.