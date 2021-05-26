ajc logo
Shaky Knees 2021 lineup highlighted by Stevie Nicks, The Strokes and Run the Jewels

Run the Jewels, featuring Atlanta's Killer Mike (left), will headline Shaky Knees Music Festival in 2021.
Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The 2021 edition of Shaky Knees Music Festival will spotlight Stevie Nicks, The Strokes and Run the Jewels at the top of the marquee, along with an eclectic three-day lineup that includes Alice Cooper, St. Vincent, Mac Demarco, Modest Mouse, Portgual. The Man, Phoebe Bridgers, Royal Blood, Idles, Dermot Kennedy, Dominic Fike, Larkin Poe, O.A.R., The Hives and many more.

The event – Oct. 22-24 at Atlanta’s Central Park – was postponed from its usual spring timeframe due to COVID-19 (last year’s Shaky Knees was canceled after two attempts to reschedule).

Tickets for the fest will go on sale at 1 p.m. May 26 at shakykneesfestival.com.

Three-day general admission passes are $199; GA+ $375; VIP $695; platinum $1,695; and Ultimate Experience $7,000.

Single day general admission tickets are $99; GA+ $195; VIP $299; and platinum $875.

Prices will increase closer to the festival.

As for COVID-19 protocols, ticketholders will receive regular updates regarding safety policies as the weekend approaches. Information will also be available on shakykneesfestival.com.

Melissa Ruggieri

