Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker to host the 2020 CMA Awards

Darius Rucker and Reba McEntire will host the 54th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 11, 2020. The show will air live on ABC.

Credit: Alysse Gafkjen/ABC

Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Show will air live from Nashville in November

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will host this year’s Country Music Association Awards, which will air live from Nashville.

The annual ceremony – usually held at Bridgestone Arena – will instead take place at the nearby Music City Center on Nov. 11.

This is the first hosting stint for Rucker and the fifth for McEntire, who last month received her 51st CMA Awards nomination (for musical event of the year with Thomas Rhett).

The 54th annual ceremony is touted as “Country Music’s Biggest Night” and will air at 8 p.m. on ABC.

While no details have been announced as to the performance setup – the Academy of Country Music Awards in September featured performances beamed in from a handful of familiar Nashville venues, including the Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Café – Rucker made reference to this year’s ceremony looking “a little different than normal” in his statement about co-hosting the show.

For 11 years, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley resided as steady complementary hosts of the show; in 2019, Paisley dropped out so the spotlight could shine on Underwood, McEntire and Dolly Parton, who split hosting duties in a female-focused presentation.

Nominations for the 2020 CMAs were announced last month, with Georgia-rooted artists including Rhett (male vocalist of the year), Lady A and Little Big Town (vocal group of the year) and Florida Georgia Line (vocal duo of the year) earning nods. Check out the full list of nominees here.

