Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, other hip-hop legends perform for online block party filmed in Atlanta

Doug E. Fresh
Credit: Jason DeCrow / AP

Atlanta Music Scene | 8 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Mike Epps hosts the virtual gathering.

Mike Epps landed a group of hip-hop legends including Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane and Greg Nice for a block party full of music and storytelling.

“The Mike Epps Hip-Hop Party” was pre-recorded in Atlanta and will be available Oct. 9-25 at hiphoplegends.com. Early bird tickets for $9.99 are available through Sept. 25, when the price increases to $12.99. Each ticket allows viewing on one device.

Mike Epps will host the hip-hop block party filmed in Atlanta.
Epps, known for his acting and comedy as well as music (his summer song “We Goin' Out” features Atlanta’s Big Boi and Sleepy Brown), hosts and interviews the rap luminaries during the show.

“I never thought in a million years I would be hosting or performing in a show with all my favorite hip-hop artists who created my hip-hop blueprint for life,” Epps said.

Epps' current stand-up special, “Mike Epps: Only One Mike,” is currently on Netflix. He’ll be back on the streaming service with Wanda Sykes in “The Upshaws” as well as “Meet the Blacks 2: The House Next Door.”

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

