Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, other hip-hop legends perform for online block party filmed in Atlanta

Mike Epps landed a group of hip-hop legends including Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane and Greg Nice for a block party full of music and storytelling.
“The Mike Epps Hip-Hop Party” was pre-recorded in Atlanta and will be available Oct. 9-25 at hiphoplegends.com. Early bird tickets for $9.99 are available through Sept. 25, when the price increases to $12.99. Each ticket allows viewing on one device.
Epps, known for his acting and comedy as well as music (his summer song “We Goin' Out” features Atlanta’s Big Boi and Sleepy Brown), hosts and interviews the rap luminaries during the show.
“I never thought in a million years I would be hosting or performing in a show with all my favorite hip-hop artists who created my hip-hop blueprint for life,” Epps said.