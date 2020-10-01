Big Boi, Marcus King Trio among acts playing Centennial Olympic Park in October

A three-day outdoor concert event will breathe some life into Centennial Olympic Park in late October.
The “Big Night Out” will commandeer the downtown park with shows by Moon Taxi and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (Oct. 23), Marcus King Trio and Futurebirds (Oct. 24) and Big Boi and Friends featuring KP the Great (Oct. 25).
Rival Entertainment is presenting the series in coordination with the Georgia World Congress Center Authority and will offer Atlanta fans an experience with private pods.
Tickets will only be sold for four or six-capacity pods – no individual tickets – and about 2,600 tickets will be sold per show (about a 90 percent reduction of park capacity).
Fans can be outside of or dance within their private pod, with a six-foot walkway stationed between each pod to provide further distance.
Additionally, Rival Entertainment is stressing that state and CDC guidance on outdoor gatherings will be followed. Health checks, facemask requirements and touchpoint handwashing and sanitation stations will be part of each show; visit bignightoutatl.com for full safety guidelines.
Tickets, which must be purchased for each show, will go on sale at noon Oct. 2 for pods of four or six (pods must be purchased as a whole). Prices range from $50 per person (for the back lawn) to $100 per person (for the lower lawn closest to the stage). Tickets are also available at bignightoutatl.com.
The “Big Night Out” is an all-ages event.