Big Boi, Marcus King Trio among acts playing Centennial Olympic Park in October

The "Big Night Out" is coming to Centennial Olympic Park in October.

Additionally, Rival Entertainment is stressing that state and CDC guidance on outdoor gatherings will be followed. Health checks, facemask requirements and touchpoint handwashing and sanitation stations will be part of each show; visit bignightoutatl.com for full safety guidelines.

Tickets, which must be purchased for each show, will go on sale at noon Oct. 2 for pods of four or six (pods must be purchased as a whole). Prices range from $50 per person (for the back lawn) to $100 per person (for the lower lawn closest to the stage). Tickets are also available at bignightoutatl.com.

The “Big Night Out” is an all-ages event.

