MusiCares to hold Music on a Mission virtual fundraiser prior to Grammy Awards

As the pandemic continues to challenge plans for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards – already moved from January to March 14 – one of the most important pre-Grammy events is also being modified.
MusiCares, the philanthropic branch of the Recording Academy, is forgoing its annual MusiCares Person of the Year tribute ceremony – a major music-celeb magnet usually focused on a marquee name such as last year’s Aerosmith – for Music on a Mission.
The virtual fundraiser will take place March 12 on MusiCares.org with artists including Haim, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, and John Legend performing. Additionally, the show will feature memories from the MusiCares vaults, featuring Usher, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty, and include special appearances from Carole King, the Jonas Brothers, Paul McCartney, Shakira, Ringo Starr, Lionel Richie, Ledisi and others. DJ D-Nice will host a pre-show set.
Tickets are available to the public for $25 and are on sale now via MusiCares.org. All proceeds will be distributed to music industry people in need.
MusiCares exists to aid those in the music industry who have needs with physical and mental health, addiction recovery and personal emergencies, as well as disaster relief. Since the start of the pandemic, the organization has distributed more than $22 million to help more than 25,000 people – songwriters, musicians, crew, makeup artists, producers, bus drivers and others behind the scenes – affected by the industry impact of COVID-19.