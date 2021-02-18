MusiCares to hold Music on a Mission virtual fundraiser prior to Grammy Awards

MusiCares, the philanthropic branch of the Recording Academy, is forgoing its annual MusiCares Person of the Year tribute ceremony – a major music-celeb magnet usually focused on a marquee name such as last year’s Aerosmith – for Music on a Mission.

The virtual fundraiser will take place March 12 on MusiCares.org with artists including Haim, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, and John Legend performing. Additionally, the show will feature memories from the MusiCares vaults, featuring Usher, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty, and include special appearances from Carole King, the Jonas Brothers, Paul McCartney, Shakira, Ringo Starr, Lionel Richie, Ledisi and others. DJ D-Nice will host a pre-show set.