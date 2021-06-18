Mastodon to perform acoustic livestream from Georgia Aquarium

Livestream tickets start at $19.99 and are on sale now at dreamstage.live; $1 from every T-shirt bundle package will support the Georgia Aquarium. The performance will be available on-demand for 72 hours starting at midnight July 16 (your ticket grants access to the replay window).

In recent months, Mastodon has released their “Medium Rarities” collection; the song “Rufus Lives” from the “Bill & Ted Face the Music” soundtrack; and, available June 18, “Forged By Neron,” the lead single from “Dark Knights: Death Metal Soundtrack.”