Mastodon to perform acoustic livestream from Georgia Aquarium

Mastodon will hang with the sea creatures at Georgia Aquarium for a special acoustic livestream in July.

Credit: Jimmy Hubbard

Atlanta Music Scene | 8 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mastodon is stripping the electricity from their set for their first-ever acoustic performance. And they’ve picked a unique environment for the event – the Georgia Aquarium.

The Atlanta-based hard rockers have teamed with Dreamstage to present the live performance at 9 p.m. July 15, dubbed, “Captured Live at Georgia Aquarium.” The show will also feature band commentary and a look into their creative process.

Livestream tickets start at $19.99 and are on sale now at dreamstage.live; $1 from every T-shirt bundle package will support the Georgia Aquarium. The performance will be available on-demand for 72 hours starting at midnight July 16 (your ticket grants access to the replay window).

In recent months, Mastodon has released their “Medium Rarities” collection; the song “Rufus Lives” from the “Bill & Ted Face the Music” soundtrack; and, available June 18, “Forged By Neron,” the lead single from “Dark Knights: Death Metal Soundtrack.”

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

