Lisa ‘Left Eye' Lopes musical to begin streaming Oct. 23

Kerisse Hutchinson portrays TLC's Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in a one-woman music that comes from the Aurora Theatre.

Credit: Shawn Dowdell

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A one-woman musical in memory of TLC’s Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes begins streaming Oct. 23.

Recorded at the Aurora Theatre as part of its "Our Stage Onscreen' series, the digital production will be available through Nov. 8. Tickets are $30 per device and are available here.

“The Left: A Tribute to the Life of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes,” was written and performed by Kerisse Hutchinson. Before Lisa’s unexpected passing at the age of 30, she left us many gifts through her music and philosophies on the importance of maintaining our mental, physical and spiritual health," Hutchinson said. "It is my hope that audiences are entertained and feel their spirits stirred by this performance, thus continuing her legacy and our own. Dedicated 2 The Left in us. What would you fight for? What would you live for? What will your legacy be?”

As part of Atlanta-based TLC with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lopes was part of four No. 1 singles – “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs” and “Unpretty” –as well as other fan favorites including “What About Your Friends” and “Diggin' On You.”

In 2002, Lopes died in a car crash while filming a documentary in Honduras.

