Lisa ‘Left Eye' Lopes musical to begin streaming Oct. 23

Recorded at the Aurora Theatre as part of its "Our Stage Onscreen' series, the digital production will be available through Nov. 8. Tickets are $30 per device and are available here.

“The Left: A Tribute to the Life of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes,” was written and performed by Kerisse Hutchinson. “Before Lisa’s unexpected passing at the age of 30, she left us many gifts through her music and philosophies on the importance of maintaining our mental, physical and spiritual health," Hutchinson said. "It is my hope that audiences are entertained and feel their spirits stirred by this performance, thus continuing her legacy and our own. Dedicated 2 The Left in us. What would you fight for? What would you live for? What will your legacy be?”