Lakewood, Roxy, Tabernacle, Ameris to require vaccinations or negative COVID test for attendees

The new rules were used at the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago last month and 90% of attendees were fully vaccinated, Live Nation said, telling NBC News that “12% of fans said Lolla was actually their reason for getting vaccinated ― which is a huge number with 400,000 attendees throughout the weekend.”

That means nearly 50,000 people got vaccinated because of the festival.

Live Nation’s policy isn’t quite as stringent as rival AEG, which Thursday said its venues starting Oct. 1 will allow fully vaccinated concertgoers only. A negative COVID test will not suffice. AEG owns Terminal West, Variety Playhouse and the new Eastern music venue in Reynoldstown, which holds 2,300.