ajc logo
X

Lakewood, Roxy, Tabernacle, Ameris to require vaccinations or negative COVID test for attendees

The rescheduled Lynyrd Skynyrd show at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Oct. 23 will require fans have either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test, Above, Lynyrd Skynyrd at Buckhead Theatre on March 15, 2018. (File photo: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC)
Caption
The rescheduled Lynyrd Skynyrd show at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Oct. 23 will require fans have either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test, Above, Lynyrd Skynyrd at Buckhead Theatre on March 15, 2018. (File photo: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC)

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

Atlanta Music Scene
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago
This new rule goes into effect Oct. 4

With the delta variant upending expectations that the pandemic is nearing its end, Live Nation Friday night announced that all its venues and events will now require either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test.

In metro Atlanta, Live Nation owns Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Buckhead Theatre, the Coca-Cola Roxy, the Taberacle and Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.

Impacted shows include the rescheduled Lynyrd Skynyrd show at Lakewood Oct. 23, Michael W. Smith at Buckhead Theatre Oct. 10, the New Country 101FIVE Fest Oct. 15 at Ameris, Elvis Costello at the Coca-Cola Roxy Oct. 19 and Ministry at the Tarbenacle Oct. 19.

Live Nation also oversees Music Midtown, which runs Sept. 18 and 19 and will require vaccination or a negative COVID test as well for that festival.

The company also will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4.

The new rules were used at the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago last month and 90% of attendees were fully vaccinated, Live Nation said, telling NBC News that “12% of fans said Lolla was actually their reason for getting vaccinated ― which is a huge number with 400,000 attendees throughout the weekend.”

That means nearly 50,000 people got vaccinated because of the festival.

Live Nation’s policy isn’t quite as stringent as rival AEG, which Thursday said its venues starting Oct. 1 will allow fully vaccinated concertgoers only. A negative COVID test will not suffice. AEG owns Terminal West, Variety Playhouse and the new Eastern music venue in Reynoldstown, which holds 2,300.

In Other News
1
Variety Playhouse, Terminal West, Eastern to require COVID vaccinations
2
Stevie Nicks drops all concerts in 2021; Foo Fighters replace her at...
3
FreakNik returns in October with Jermaine Dupri, Juvenile, Too Short...
4
WWE to host pay-per-view event at State Farm Arena on New Year’s Day
5
Erykah Badu announces date for rescheduled 2021 Atlanta show

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top