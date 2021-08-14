Lakewood, Roxy, Tabernacle, Ameris to require vaccinations or negative COVID test for attendees

With the delta variant upending expectations that the pandemic is nearing its end, Live Nation Friday night announced that all its venues and events will now require either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test.
In metro Atlanta, Live Nation owns Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Buckhead Theatre, the Coca-Cola Roxy, the Taberacle and Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.
Impacted shows include the rescheduled Lynyrd Skynyrd show at Lakewood Oct. 23, Michael W. Smith at Buckhead Theatre Oct. 10, the New Country 101FIVE Fest Oct. 15 at Ameris, Elvis Costello at the Coca-Cola Roxy Oct. 19 and Ministry at the Tarbenacle Oct. 19.
Live Nation also oversees Music Midtown, which runs Sept. 18 and 19 and will require vaccination or a negative COVID test as well for that festival.
The company also will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4.
The new rules were used at the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago last month and 90% of attendees were fully vaccinated, Live Nation said, telling NBC News that “12% of fans said Lolla was actually their reason for getting vaccinated ― which is a huge number with 400,000 attendees throughout the weekend.”
That means nearly 50,000 people got vaccinated because of the festival.
Live Nation’s policy isn’t quite as stringent as rival AEG, which Thursday said its venues starting Oct. 1 will allow fully vaccinated concertgoers only. A negative COVID test will not suffice. AEG owns Terminal West, Variety Playhouse and the new Eastern music venue in Reynoldstown, which holds 2,300.
