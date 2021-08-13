Variety Playhouse, Terminal West, Eastern to require COVID vaccinations for entry starting Oct. 1

The first show impacted at the Variety Playhouse, which has a capacity of 1,000, will be Yheti and Eprom, an electronic music group. Terminal West’s capacity is about 600. The Eastern fits more than 2,000.

Given AEG’s size, this announcement may generate a cascade of similar pronouncements at other music venues.

Live Nation, the largest music venue and promoter in the country, has left vaccination policies for concertgoers and its own crew and musicians up to individual artists who could require vaccinations and/or proof of a negative COVID test. In metro Atlanta, the company owns the Tabernacle, Buckhead Theatre, the Coca-Cola Roxy, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood.

But Live Nation is going to require all its employees who enter any Live Nation office, event or venue to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4.

“Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together,” according to a Live Nation best practices policy that Variety magazine procured.