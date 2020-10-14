Killer Mike to receive Change Maker Award during Billboard Music Awards

The Atlanta rapper – who is one half of Run the Jewels – will receive the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award during the ceremony, which begins at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Killer Mike (aka Mike Render) is being honored for his “dedication to equality, social justice and financial literacy in the Black community,” as well as for leading movements for voter registration and creating opportunities for Black businesses to thrive by educating civic leaders and the community about the importance of entrepreneurship and financial responsibility.