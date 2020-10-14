X

Killer Mike to receive Change Maker Award during Billboard Music Awards

Killer Mike at The Swag Shop in Atlanta on Oct. 6, 2020. The Atlanta rapper will receive a Billboard award for his activism. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will present.

The activism of Killer Mike will be acknowledged during the Oct. 14 Billboard Music Awards.

The Atlanta rapper – who is one half of Run the Jewels – will receive the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award during the ceremony, which begins at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Killer Mike (aka Mike Render) is being honored for his “dedication to equality, social justice and financial literacy in the Black community,” as well as for leading movements for voter registration and creating opportunities for Black businesses to thrive by educating civic leaders and the community about the importance of entrepreneurship and financial responsibility.

Killer Mike will be presented with the award by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms from the African American Panoramic Experience Museum.

This year’s Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, will feature performances from Alicia Keys, BTS, Luke Combs, En Vogue, Demi Lovato, Sia, Post Malone and others. Garth Brooks will receive the Icon Award as well as perform during the show.

