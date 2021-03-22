Kenny Chesney postpones stadium tour, including Atlanta concert, to 2022

His “Chillaxification” tour will get a new name, a new lineup (Florida Georgia Line was among the artists previously on the bill) and new dates for the 18 stadiums on the itinerary, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Chesney told fans in a statement that after consulting with medical and venue professionals and local officials across the country, it made more sense to delay again rather than try to combat the challenges of varying safety precautions and capacity limits in each city.