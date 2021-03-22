Kenny Chesney postpones stadium tour, including Atlanta concert, to 2022

After a couple of reschedules, Kenny Chesney has opted to move his stadium tour to 2022.
His “Chillaxification” tour will get a new name, a new lineup (Florida Georgia Line was among the artists previously on the bill) and new dates for the 18 stadiums on the itinerary, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Chesney told fans in a statement that after consulting with medical and venue professionals and local officials across the country, it made more sense to delay again rather than try to combat the challenges of varying safety precautions and capacity limits in each city.
“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” Chesney said. “There’s no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair.”
The Atlanta show had been rescheduled from May 16, 2020 to May 22 this year.
All current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show dates, which will be announced soon. Fans who do not want to wait for the new dates or require a refund can receive one starting March 22 at original point of purchase.
Kenny Chesney 2021 Stadiums, Cities and States forthcoming for 2022:
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.
American Family Field Milwaukee, Wis.
Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Kansas City, Mo.
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.
Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa.
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.
Soldier Field Chicago, Ill.
Bobcat Stadium Bozeman, Mont.
Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo.
Lumen Field Seattle, Wash.
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, Calif.
Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.
AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas
Ford Field Detroit, Mich.
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J.
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.