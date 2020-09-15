Kane Brown focus of next recorded drive-in theater concert

Kane Brown will be joined by Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen and Lauren Alania for the next installment of “Encore Drive-In Nights.”
The concert, recorded live specifically for the Sept. 26 showing, will also include interviews and behind-the-scenes material.
In Georgia, the Brown production will be broadcast at 9 p.m. at the Macon Centreplex and 8:45 p.m. at the Tiger Drive-In Theater.
Early bird tickets general admission tickets are available through Sept. 20 for $56 per vehicle (up to six people), with prices increasing to $76 after that. Tickets are on sale via ticketmaster.com/encore-kanebrown.
Brown, who grew up in northwest Georgia (as did Alania), kicked off his first headlining arena tour at Infinite Energy Arena in January 2019.
As with previous “Encore Drive-In Nights” concerts from Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton and Metallica, the theaters hosting the concert film will adhere to state and local health mandates. Cars will be spaced at least six feet apart and contactless payment and ticketing are available. For a full list of procedures, visit encorenights.com.