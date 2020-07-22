Jermaine Dupri teams with start-up to promote plant-based lifestyles

The Atlanta producer-rapper has been vegan for nearly 15 years and his pairing with The Beet is to help showcase information about eating a more plant-based diet. The site is also targeting those who might not identify as vegan, but want to eat and purchase plant-based foods.

Dupri said that when he went vegan, “There were no Beyond Meats or Impossible Foods, and it was a commitment. The struggle was real and you had to be committed to find vegan food to eat. Now people know that they should eat vegan or plant-based for their health. The reason I chose to do this collaboration with The Beet is to help people who want to eat plant-based, but are not as far along as I am, have access to plenty of information.”