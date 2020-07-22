X

Jermaine Dupri teams with start-up to promote plant-based lifestyles

Music mogul Jermaine Dupri reflects on his career inside his Atlanta Southside Studios. Photo: RYON HORNE/RHORNE@AJC.COM
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jermaine Dupri has teamed with The Beet, a new media platform dedicated to plant-based lifestyles.

The Atlanta producer-rapper has been vegan for nearly 15 years and his pairing with The Beet is to help showcase information about eating a more plant-based diet. The site is also targeting those who might not identify as vegan, but want to eat and purchase plant-based foods.

Dupri said that when he went vegan, “There were no Beyond Meats or Impossible Foods, and it was a commitment. The struggle was real and you had to be committed to find vegan food to eat. Now people know that they should eat vegan or plant-based for their health. The reason I chose to do this collaboration with The Beet is to help people who want to eat plant-based, but are not as far along as I am, have access to plenty of information.”

Last Thanksgiving, Dupri joined with PETA to serve vegan meals to needy Atlanta families.

The Beet, which debuted in January, is an incubation created by New York-based start-up 25madison, along with plant-based venture firm Gather Ventures.

