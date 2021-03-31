James Taylor, Jackson Browne show moved to August at Infinite Energy Arena

James Taylor and Jackson Browne will still hit the road this summer – just a little later than planned.
Taylor and his All-Star Band, along with Browne, planned to kick off their joint venture May 14, but have bumped the start to July 29 in Chicago.
The pair’s scheduled June 29 show at Infinite Energy Arena has been moved to Aug. 17 at the venue. Previously purchased tickets will be honored, or refunds are available at point of purchase.
In a statement, the musicians said:
“(Jackson and I/James and I) want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters. We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert. Of course we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state. We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon.”
JAMES TAYLOR 2021 TOUR DATES
July 29 - Chicago, IL - United Center
July 31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
August 1- Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center
August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
August 4 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center
August 6 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
August 11 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center Coliseum
August 13 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
August 14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
August 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
August 17 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center
August 19 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
August 21 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 25 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Center
August 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health @ Jones Beach
August 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
October 16 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
October 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
October 19 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
October 23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
October 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
October 27 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
October 29 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
October 30 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
November 1 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
.