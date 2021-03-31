X

James Taylor, Jackson Browne show moved to August at Infinite Energy Arena

James Taylor will visit Atlanta with Jackson Browne in August 2021. Photo: Norman Seefe
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

James Taylor and Jackson Browne will still hit the road this summer – just a little later than planned.

Taylor and his All-Star Band, along with Browne, planned to kick off their joint venture May 14, but have bumped the start to July 29 in Chicago.

The pair’s scheduled June 29 show at Infinite Energy Arena has been moved to Aug. 17 at the venue. Previously purchased tickets will be honored, or refunds are available at point of purchase.

In a statement, the musicians said:

“(Jackson and I/James and I) want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters. We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert. Of course we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state. We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon.”

JAMES TAYLOR 2021 TOUR DATES

July 29 - Chicago, IL - United Center

July 31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 1- Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center

August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

August 4 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center

August 6 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

August 11 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center Coliseum

August 13 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

August 14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

August 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

August 17 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center

August 19 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

August 21 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 25 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Center

August 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health @ Jones Beach

August 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

October 16 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

October 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 19 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

October 23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

October 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

October 27 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

October 29 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

October 30 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

November 1 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

