Imagine Music Festival lineup announced for 2021 event

Other artists joining the Imagine lineup are Abelation; Blackgummy; Brondo; Corrupt UK; Default; Dieselboy; Dion Timmer; Eddie Gold; Joyce Muniz; Kaivon; Laser Assassins; Leah Culver; Lick, No Mana; Of the Trees, Reaper, and TSHA. More artists will be announced in the coming months.

EDM star Marshmello performed at the 2019 Imagine Music Festival in Atlanta. Photo: DV Photo Video Credit: DV Photo Video Credit: DV Photo Video

The 2021 event includes the return of the Imagine Festival Daytime Pool Party, where Kaskade will play a second set at the festival.

General admission passes (three days) start at $189 (plus fees). VIP passes, which offer express entry, a commemorative wristband, exclusive viewing areas, private, air-conditioned restrooms and access to VIP bars and lounges, start at $289 for a three-day pass (plus fees). Payment plans are available as well. Tickets are available at www.imaginefestival.com.

Imagine Music Festival is the longest-running EDM festival in Atlanta, having launched in 2014 by Glenn and Maddy Goodhand (aka Iris Presents). The move to Bouckaert Farm – the former site of the U.S. installment of TomorrowWorld – from its previous home of Atlanta Motor Speedway – means the festival can accommodate about 25,000 fans per day.

