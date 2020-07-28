X

Imagine Music Festival lineup announced for 2021 event

The Imagine Music Festival in 2019. The event was postponed for 2020, but will return at a new location in Chattahoochee Hills for 2021.
The Imagine Music Festival in 2019. The fest was canceled for 2020, but will return in 2021 at its new home in Chattahoochee Hills.

Credit: DV Photo Video

Credit: DV Photo Video

Atlanta Music Scene | Updated 9 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
llenium, Kaskade, Gryffin top the list of EDM acts

Despite a postponement until next year, the Imagine Music Festival has a stocked lineup prepared for fans.

The 18 and older event will take place at Bouckaert Farm in Chattahoochee Hills – its first time at the sprawling location – Sept. 17-19, 2021.

The Phase 1 lineup includes: Illenium; Kaskade; Gryffin; 3LAU; Adventure Club B2B (TBA); Black Tiger Sex Machine, Blunts & Blondes, Carnage B2B Borgore; CharlestheFirst; Clozee; Dabin; Ghost Rydr (Ghastly B2B Joyride); Kayzo B2B Subtronics; Liquid Stranger; Peekaboo; Shpongle Droid (Simon Posford Live, featuring Android Jones); Virtual Riot B2B Barely Alive.

ExploreImagine Music Festival creators talk new location

The Disco Inferno stage will feature Fisher with the Catch & Release Takeover and include Lee Foss; Malaa; Shiba San; Walker & Royce; Noizu; Sidepierce; SNBRN; VNSSA; Dillon Nathaniel; Deeper Purpose; LP Giobbi, and Westend.

The Wakaan Takeover will feature Liquid Stranger; Champagne Drip B2B Luzcid; Shlump; G-Rex; Sully, and a Wakaan Family B2B set.

Other artists joining the Imagine lineup are Abelation; Blackgummy; Brondo; Corrupt UK; Default; Dieselboy; Dion Timmer; Eddie Gold; Joyce Muniz; Kaivon; Laser Assassins; Leah Culver; Lick, No Mana; Of the Trees, Reaper, and TSHA. More artists will be announced in the coming months.

EDM star Marshmello performed at the 2019 Imagine Music Festival in Atlanta. Photo: DV Photo Video
EDM star Marshmello performed at the 2019 Imagine Music Festival in Atlanta. Photo: DV Photo Video

Credit: DV Photo Video

Credit: DV Photo Video

The 2021 event includes the return of the Imagine Festival Daytime Pool Party, where Kaskade will play a second set at the festival.

General admission passes (three days) start at $189 (plus fees). VIP passes, which offer express entry, a commemorative wristband, exclusive viewing areas, private, air-conditioned restrooms and access to VIP bars and lounges, start at $289 for a three-day pass (plus fees). Payment plans are available as well. Tickets are available at www.imaginefestival.com.

Imagine Music Festival is the longest-running EDM festival in Atlanta, having launched in 2014 by Glenn and Maddy Goodhand (aka Iris Presents). The move to Bouckaert Farm – the former site of the U.S. installment of TomorrowWorld – from its previous home of Atlanta Motor Speedway – means the festival can accommodate about 25,000 fans per day.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.