Imagine Music Festival lineup announced for 2021 event

Despite a postponement until next year, the Imagine Music Festival has a stocked lineup prepared for fans.
The 18 and older event will take place at Bouckaert Farm in Chattahoochee Hills – its first time at the sprawling location – Sept. 17-19, 2021.
The Phase 1 lineup includes: Illenium; Kaskade; Gryffin; 3LAU; Adventure Club B2B (TBA); Black Tiger Sex Machine, Blunts & Blondes, Carnage B2B Borgore; CharlestheFirst; Clozee; Dabin; Ghost Rydr (Ghastly B2B Joyride); Kayzo B2B Subtronics; Liquid Stranger; Peekaboo; Shpongle Droid (Simon Posford Live, featuring Android Jones); Virtual Riot B2B Barely Alive.
The Disco Inferno stage will feature Fisher with the Catch & Release Takeover and include Lee Foss; Malaa; Shiba San; Walker & Royce; Noizu; Sidepierce; SNBRN; VNSSA; Dillon Nathaniel; Deeper Purpose; LP Giobbi, and Westend.
The Wakaan Takeover will feature Liquid Stranger; Champagne Drip B2B Luzcid; Shlump; G-Rex; Sully, and a Wakaan Family B2B set.
Other artists joining the Imagine lineup are Abelation; Blackgummy; Brondo; Corrupt UK; Default; Dieselboy; Dion Timmer; Eddie Gold; Joyce Muniz; Kaivon; Laser Assassins; Leah Culver; Lick, No Mana; Of the Trees, Reaper, and TSHA. More artists will be announced in the coming months.
Credit: DV Photo Video
The 2021 event includes the return of the Imagine Festival Daytime Pool Party, where Kaskade will play a second set at the festival.
General admission passes (three days) start at $189 (plus fees). VIP passes, which offer express entry, a commemorative wristband, exclusive viewing areas, private, air-conditioned restrooms and access to VIP bars and lounges, start at $289 for a three-day pass (plus fees). Payment plans are available as well. Tickets are available at www.imaginefestival.com.
Imagine Music Festival is the longest-running EDM festival in Atlanta, having launched in 2014 by Glenn and Maddy Goodhand (aka Iris Presents). The move to Bouckaert Farm – the former site of the U.S. installment of TomorrowWorld – from its previous home of Atlanta Motor Speedway – means the festival can accommodate about 25,000 fans per day.