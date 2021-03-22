Harrah’s Cherokee casinos open first sports betting sites in North Carolina

Guests at both locations can wager on collegiate and professional sports, as well as off-track racing at the two locations, making them the closest legal sports betting options for Georgians. At the recent ribbon cutting ceremony at Harrah’s Cherokee, the first bet was placed by Atlanta resident Matthew Litsky.

The Book at Harrah’s Cherokee includes a 90-foot ultra-high-definition screen among its viewing options; betting locations at seven ticket-writer windows or 10 self-service betting kiosks; reclining chairs; seating in the Upper Deck or reserved seating in the Fan Caves; and full beverage service.