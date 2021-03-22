X

Harrah’s Cherokee casinos open first sports betting sites in North Carolina

The Book sportsbook is now open at Harrah's Cherokee Resort in Cherokee, N.C. (pictured), as well as Harrah's Cherokee Valley River in Murphy, N.C.
Credit: Courtesy Harrah's Cherokee

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Sports betting officially arrived in North Carolina with the openings of The Book at Harrah’s Cherokee casinos in Cherokee and Murphy.

Guests at both locations can wager on collegiate and professional sports, as well as off-track racing at the two locations, making them the closest legal sports betting options for Georgians. At the recent ribbon cutting ceremony at Harrah’s Cherokee, the first bet was placed by Atlanta resident Matthew Litsky.

The Book at Harrah’s Cherokee includes a 90-foot ultra-high-definition screen among its viewing options; betting locations at seven ticket-writer windows or 10 self-service betting kiosks; reclining chairs; seating in the Upper Deck or reserved seating in the Fan Caves; and full beverage service.

The Book sportsbook is now open at Harrah's Cherokee Valley River (pictured) in Murphy, N.C., as well as Harrah's Cherokee Resort.
Credit: Courtesy Harrah's Cherokee

At Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River, a 32-foot, ultra-high-definition screen is the centerpiece along with four ticket-writer windows and five self-service betting kiosks; reclining chairs and full beverage service; bar top gaming; and an additional lounge area that can be reserved for private viewing parties.

Brooks Robinson, regional senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos likens the menu and odds at The Book locations to what guests would find in Las Vegas.

