Drive-In concerts featuring Jason Isbell, Indigo Girls, Blackberry Smoke and Yacht Rock Revue coming to Atlanta

The Live From the Drive-In concert series from Live Nation is pulling into Atlanta this fall.
A quartet of concerts – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Blackberry Smoke, Indigo Girls and Yacht Rock Revue – will be held across two weeks in Lot A of Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.
The series has been ongoing throughout the summer in other markets with a setup that includes individual tailgating zones next to cars. Guests are also allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks (visit livenation.com/drivein for full details).
Health and safety precautions – including hand sanitizer stations and a mask requirement when leaving your allotted space – will be taken.
Isbell will kick off the series Oct. 16, followed by Blackberry Smoke Oct. 17. The Indigo Girls will play Oct. 23 and Yacht Rock Revue Oct. 24.
In addition to bringing a concert experience to live music-starved fans, the shows will also bring some live event jobs back to local crew and event staff who have been out of work since March, said Peter Conlon, president of Live Nation Atlanta.
Tickets for the concerts will be sold per car, with a maximum of four per vehicle.
The on-sale for the general public begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 via livenation.com/drivein. Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale from noon Sept. 8 through 10 p.m. Sept. 10 at citientertainment.com.