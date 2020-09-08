Drive-In concerts featuring Jason Isbell, Indigo Girls, Blackberry Smoke and Yacht Rock Revue coming to Atlanta

Isbell will kick off the series Oct. 16, followed by Blackberry Smoke Oct. 17. The Indigo Girls will play Oct. 23 and Yacht Rock Revue Oct. 24.

In addition to bringing a concert experience to live music-starved fans, the shows will also bring some live event jobs back to local crew and event staff who have been out of work since March, said Peter Conlon, president of Live Nation Atlanta.

Tickets for the concerts will be sold per car, with a maximum of four per vehicle.

The on-sale for the general public begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 via livenation.com/drivein. Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale from noon Sept. 8 through 10 p.m. Sept. 10 at citientertainment.com.

