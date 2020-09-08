X

Drive-In concerts featuring Jason Isbell, Indigo Girls, Blackberry Smoke and Yacht Rock Revue coming to Atlanta

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit played two sold-out Fox Theatre shows in February 2018. Photo: Robb Cohen Photography & Video /RobbsPhotos.com
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit played two sold-out Fox Theatre shows in February 2018. Photo: Robb Cohen Photography & Video /RobbsPhotos.com

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

Atlanta Music Scene | 23 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Live Nation series will set up at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

The Live From the Drive-In concert series from Live Nation is pulling into Atlanta this fall.

A quartet of concerts – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Blackberry Smoke, Indigo Girls and Yacht Rock Revue – will be held across two weeks in Lot A of Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.

The Live Nation drive-in concerts have taken place in other cities throughout the summer.
The Live Nation drive-in concerts have taken place in other cities throughout the summer.

The series has been ongoing throughout the summer in other markets with a setup that includes individual tailgating zones next to cars. Guests are also allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks (visit livenation.com/drivein for full details).

Health and safety precautions – including hand sanitizer stations and a mask requirement when leaving your allotted space – will be taken.

ExploreCoca-Cola Roxy will reopen in October with Fleetwood Mac tribute band

Isbell will kick off the series Oct. 16, followed by Blackberry Smoke Oct. 17. The Indigo Girls will play Oct. 23 and Yacht Rock Revue Oct. 24.

In addition to bringing a concert experience to live music-starved fans, the shows will also bring some live event jobs back to local crew and event staff who have been out of work since March, said Peter Conlon, president of Live Nation Atlanta.

Tickets for the concerts will be sold per car, with a maximum of four per vehicle.

The on-sale for the general public begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 via livenation.com/drivein. Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale from noon Sept. 8 through 10 p.m. Sept. 10 at citientertainment.com.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.